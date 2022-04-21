Jury spends sobering day seeing crime scene photos in Malmo killing

WAHOO — Jurors spent a sobering day Thursday viewing crime scene photos taken inside the Malmo home where a young woman was killed as her children slept.

Suspected blood stains on the garage floor under two motorcycles, both lying on their sides but not damaged, hinted of something amiss to the first Saunders County deputy to get there after the 911 call the morning of July 15, 2020, when Kayla Matulka's 11-year-old son found her dead and told his friend's mom.

Prosecutors say Kolton Barnes, the man on trial, killed her and their dog after she broke off their engagement that night in a text.

In response to the message, he threatened to kick in the door if she wouldn't let him in.

Barnes initially denied going inside the home after returning from the Malmo bar at about midnight, but a security camera outside the house across the street showed him coming and going several times, and during a break in an interrogation, he could be heard saying under his breath: "Dear God, please forgive me. I didn't mean to hurt her."

In opening statements, Barnes' defense attorney said Barnes came home to find their dog, Diesel, dead and Matulka in a corner, "crazed out of her mind" with a knife in her hand, suggesting he killed her in self-defense and had blocked the stabbing from his mind.

Deputies found evidence the garage door had been kicked in, which the state says backs up its theory that Barnes, enraged, forced his way inside and killed Matulka.

Pedram Nabegh, one of the Nebraska State Patrol investigators who processed the scene, documented damage to the striker plate of the door to the bedroom and how they found Matulka dead on the floor with her pajamas cut off and with a black eye and 27 cuts or stab wounds extending from her head and neck to her upper thigh.

"After you removed Kayla's body, did you see very much blood on the floor?" Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen asked him.

"Less than I expected," Nabegh answered. "There was some."

Because of the number of wounds she had, he said he thought there would be more.

Nabegh captured dozens of photos. Among them, a bloody swipe on the bedroom wall, consistent with three fingers. He can't tell if it was left by Matulka or Barnes.

On the same wall, he found two indentations in the drywall likely from the murder weapon, which investigators never found, and blood spatter stains that included cast-off from it.

Blue Star, a blood detector that glows blue, showed where blood had been cleaned up that they couldn't see with the naked eye — on the floor of the master bathroom, in the sink and on the bathroom cabinet and bedroom dresser.

The trial is expected to continue Friday.

