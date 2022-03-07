 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Jury selection begins in Columbus for Lincoln teen accused in LPD officer's killing

  • Updated
  • 0

Jury selection is set to start Monday morning in Columbus, where the trial has been moved for a Lincoln teenager facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a longtime Lincoln Police officer in 2020.

Felipe Vazquez, 19, is accused of first-degree murder of Police Investigator Mario Herrera, attempted assault on an officer, escape and gun charges.

Pretrial publicity in the case led to moving the trial to Platte County District Court, where 100 people have been called to begin appearing at the courthouse in Columbus, about 75 miles northeast of Lincoln.

The selection process is expected to take two days.

Felipe Vazquez

Vazquez

On Aug. 26, 2020, law enforcement went to Vazquez's family's home at 33rd and Vine streets looking for him on a second-degree assault charge in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death five months earlier.

In court records, police said as members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force gathered outside, Vazquez, then 17, and Orion Ross, then 19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing shots at Herrera and other officers.

People are also reading…

Mario Herrera

Mario Herrera

Herrera — who had been in plain clothes, not wearing a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck in the torso.

He underwent numerous surgeries but died of his injuries at a hospital in Omaha on Sept. 7, 2020.

After, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office upgraded Vazquez's charge from first-degree assault to murder.

Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing

In late October, his attorney, Nancy Peterson, filed a motion seeking a change of venue pointing to pretrial publicity that she argued would make it impossible for him to get a fair and impartial jury here.

She pointed to prayer vigils, the escort of his body to Lincoln, his funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the recent unveiling of the "Fallen Officer Memorial," which honors Herrera and others who have died in the line of duty, a short distance from the entrance of the courthouse in Lincoln as evidence Vazquez couldn't get a fair trial here.

In January, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed to move the trial to Platte County, finding "that the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Vazquez to receive a fair trial in Lancaster County, or even southeast Nebraska," under the U.S. Supreme Court standard.

Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke, who retired in February, made his courtroom available for the trial.

Lancaster County will have to pay the costs associated with the trial, but the jurors will come from Platte County. The clerk of Platte County will draw 100 names for the jury panel.

Lincoln memorial honors local officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice
'12 Days of Hope' blood drive fuels 50% uptick in donations in honor of fallen Lincoln officer

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskiy calls for boycott of Russian oil exports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News