Jury selection begins in Bailey Boswell's trial in Sydney Loofe killing, dismemberment

Trail pleaded guilty to the improper disposal of human remains, admitting that he dismembered Loofe's body.

And, at the end of a sensational trial in Wilber in July 2019 where he slashed his neck with a razor in front of the jury in an apparent suicide attempt, Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

A three-judge panel is set to consider evidence at a hearing Dec. 15 to help the judges decide whether Trail, 54, should be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Boswell, too.

The FBI picked up the couple Nov. 30, 2017, in the Branson, Missouri, area on a “person of interest” warrant in connection with the investigation.

Lincoln police spread the word about the young missing woman and worked with the FBI to track down Trail and Boswell, who left the state and posted videos online claiming not to have had anything to do with Loofe's disappearance.

Searchers later found Loofe’s remains in Clay County on Dec. 4, 2017. Attorneys with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office allege Trail strangled her before he and Boswell dismembered and dumped her body and then fled the state, according to court documents.