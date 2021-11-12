 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury reaches verdict in Lincoln shooting that left 37-year-old critically injured
0 Comments
editor's pick

Jury reaches verdict in Lincoln shooting that left 37-year-old critically injured

  • 0

A jury has found a Lincoln man not guilty of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man in the chest Dec. 6 outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln and using a firearm to commit a felony.

But jurors found 42-year-old January Wheeler guilty of a third count: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

Police later found a gun, identified as Wheeler's, in a search of an apartment in an unrelated matter. 

January Wheeler

January Wheeler
UNL student arrested after threatening chancellor on Yik Yak, police say

Wheeler will face three to 50 years on the charge at his sentencing next month but could have faced up to 50 years on each of the other charges if he'd been convicted.

The shooting happened Dec. 6 at about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Blue Flame Road, near First and Adams streets.

A 911 caller had heard an argument, then four or five gunshots. Officers arrived to find a blood trail to a home and bullet casings outside but no one there.

Jury deadlocks on whether rifle-butting Nebraska trooper violated motorist's rights

At about the same time, a woman who lived on Blue Flame Road dropped Brandon Wagner off at a Lincoln hospital. The 37-year-old parolee had been shot three times in the torso and back and was critically injured.

He later said Wheeler was the shooter. 

Wheeler pleaded not guilty, setting up a jury trial that started Nov. 3. 

Lincoln man cited after gun discharges in home, police say

In closing arguments Tuesday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan called it a case about lies and argued that the physical evidence didn't line up with what the state's witnesses said happened. 

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday. 

Indicted ex-State Patrol employee back in jail after violating release by talking to codefendant
Man goes to prison for shooting at city bus, randomly killing 69-year-old Lincoln woman

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News