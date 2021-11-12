Jury reaches verdict in Lincoln shooting that left 37-year-old critically injured

A jury has found a Lincoln man not guilty of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man in the chest Dec. 6 outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln and using a firearm to commit a felony.

But jurors found 42-year-old January Wheeler guilty of a third count: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police later found a gun, identified as Wheeler's, in a search of an apartment in an unrelated matter.

Wheeler will face three to 50 years on the charge at his sentencing next month but could have faced up to 50 years on each of the other charges if he'd been convicted.

The shooting happened Dec. 6 at about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Blue Flame Road, near First and Adams streets.

A 911 caller had heard an argument, then four or five gunshots. Officers arrived to find a blood trail to a home and bullet casings outside but no one there.

At about the same time, a woman who lived on Blue Flame Road dropped Brandon Wagner off at a Lincoln hospital. The 37-year-old parolee had been shot three times in the torso and back and was critically injured.

He later said Wheeler was the shooter.