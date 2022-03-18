Jury orders insurance company to pay $3 million to woman struck by pickup near Seacrest Field in 2019

A Lancaster County jury ordered Farmers Mutual Insurance to pay $3 million in damages to a Lincoln woman who was critically injured after she was struck by a pickup truck in September 2019.

LuAnn Milius, then a 66-year-old, was struck as she crossed A Street between 77th Street and Sycamore Drive near Seacrest Field as a high school football game was ending there on Sept. 13.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the 2010 Dodge Ram pickup when it struck Milius, permanently injuring the woman and leaving her hospitalized for more than a month as she underwent surgeries, according to civil court filings.

Milius initially sued both Farmers — her own insurance provider — and the the 16-year-old's parents, but the case against the couple was dismissed.

In the complaint against the insurer, Milius' attorney Vincent Powers wrote that she had suffered multiple bone fractures and contusions across her body, including a fracture at the base of her skull. Her medical expenses totaled more than $330,000.

Milius and her husband's policy with Farmers included a provision providing underinsured motorist coverage, Powers said in the complaint.

The 16-year-old's insurance policy was "grossly inadequate to compensate" the damages suffered by Milius, according to her attorney. So the woman sued her own insurer, which Powers said had failed, refused and neglected to pay benefits in accordance with Milius' policy.

In the end, a jury agreed with Powers, finding Farmers liable for $3 million in damages.

