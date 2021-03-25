Jury indicts Omaha pair for allegedly scamming Lincoln bank of $274K

A couple who ran a now-defunct general contracting business in Omaha are accused of bank fraud for allegedly scamming a Lincoln bank out of $274,000 by claiming to have contracts they didn’t.

Joseph Ward Jr. and Vickie Ward owned and managed the day-to-day operations at Husker Underground Utilities & Construction LLC, which did work such as burying and relocating fiber-optic cable.

A Nebraska grand jury indicted them Friday on six counts of bank fraud.

In the indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell described a scheme to get money from the bank under false pretenses. He said the pair sent the bank fake invoices for work that wasn't done to get advances of funds from the bank.

Russell alleged that they submitted six false invoices to First State Bank between April 11, 2017, and June 13, 2017.

The company started in 2016 and was dissolved in June 2019.

