Jury hears recordings of Keadle showing investigators where he says he left Thomas alive

BEATRICE — A day after a jailhouse informant told the jury Joshua Keadle confessed to him between bars he killed Tyler Thomas but "they’ll never find the body," jurors heard recordings of Keadle showing investigators the boat ramp where he says he left her alive early Dec. 3, 2010.

After days of denials, Keadle finally told investigators Dec. 7 that he had been with Thomas early that morning in his Ford Explorer at the boat ramp just outside of Peru.

He said as he headed there to smoke pot and stopped at a stop sign, she got in the back, then crawled to the front. Keadle says she wanted him to drive her to Omaha.

He said at first he agreed in exchange for a sex act. But after, he said he changed his mind and Thomas was mad. She said she was going to go back to campus and say he raped her.

Keadle said Thomas wouldn't get back in his Explorer for a ride back to campus, so he left, pointing into the woods to the direction of Omaha, where she'd vowed to go earlier that night even if she had to walk there.

On Dec. 7, he went with FBI Special Agent John Dougherty and two other investigators to show them where he left her and where he looked for her when she didn't show up back at campus later that morning.