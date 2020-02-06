Jury hears recordings of Keadle showing investigators where he says he left Thomas alive

BEATRICE — A day after a jailhouse informant told the jury Joshua Keadle confessed to him between bars he killed Tyler Thomas but "they’ll never find the body," jurors heard recordings of Keadle showing investigators the boat ramp where he says he left her alive early Dec. 3, 2010.
After days of denials, Keadle finally told investigators Dec. 7 that he had been with Thomas early that morning in his Ford Explorer at the boat ramp just outside of Peru.
He said as he headed there to smoke pot and stopped at a stop sign, she got in the back, then crawled to the front. Keadle says she wanted him to drive her to Omaha.
He said at first he agreed in exchange for a sex act. But after, he said he changed his mind and Thomas was mad. She said she was going to go back to campus and say he raped her.
Keadle said Thomas wouldn't get back in his Explorer for a ride back to campus, so he left, pointing into the woods to the direction of Omaha, where she'd vowed to go earlier that night even if she had to walk there.
On Dec. 7, he went with FBI Special Agent John Dougherty and two other investigators to show them where he left her and where he looked for her when she didn't show up back at campus later that morning.
They fanned out in the dark, with only the lights of the car and flashlights. One of the investigators pointed out a spot where the leaves seemed to have been cleared and says it might be drag marks.
In a crackly audio recording a bit later, the agent asked Keadle: "Do you think she could've fallen in the river? ... As drunk as she was?"
Keadle's answer was muffled. Inaudible to some in the courtroom.
But Dougherty seemed to echo his response. You think it's a possibility. Without lights. If she were looking for her phone. It's kind of steep.
At 8:17 p.m., they go off the record so Keadle can ask investigators something. A minute later, the recording starts back up.
On the record, Dougherty asked Keadle to repeat his question.
"Just, like, what charges or penalties I'm looking at," Keadle asked.
They need to sort it out, one of the investigators said. If they find Thomas's body and she was shot or stabbed, that'll be a lot different.
"First of all, we've gotta find her. Alive or deceased, we got to find her," Dougherty said.
Keadle told the investigators, "I don't think you believe me."
More than nine years later, they still haven't found Thomas. The 19-year-old Peru State student has been legally declared dead. And now Keadle is on trial for first-degree murder.
On Wednesday, Cory Pfeifer, a man from Plattsmouth, testified that Keadle told him he'd never go to prison "because they'll never find the body."
Pfeifer said he had been serving a 30-day DUI sentence at the Nemaha County Jail from December 2010 to January 2011, when Keadle told him between the bars.
"I want you to use the words he used?" Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office told him.
"I f----- her, and I left her at the dock," he said.
The defense pushed back, pressing Pfeifer about his admitted meth use, about why Keadle would tell him and about why Pfeifer would wait until 2017 to tell police.
Matt McDonald of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy asked if he could explain it.
Pfeifer said he didn't really remember how it came up.
"In fact you were trying to get the reward money, weren’t you?" McDonald said.
Pfeifer said he didn't know there was reward money and didn't get any.
Trial is expected to go through next week.
