Jury finds St. Louis man guilty of gun crime for traffic stop west of Lincoln in 2019

A jury Wednesday found a 30-year-old St. Louis man guilty of possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of drugs involving a traffic stop west of Lincoln in 2019 that turned up seven guns.

Drake Banks was on trial in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

The case involved a traffic stop Sept. 19, 2019. A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy stopped Banks and Zachary Macomber, 29, of Annapolis, Missouri, in a 2018 Nissan Altima for following another vehicle too closely and cutting off a semi west of the Northwest 48th Street exit of Interstate 80.

In a news release, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the officer soon discovered that there was marijuana in the car.

So the deputy searched it and found just over a gram of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana and, in the trunk, seven firearms. Two of the four pistols were loaded.

In August, Macomber, who was the driver, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. On Nov. 6, Chief Judge John Gerrard sentenced him to four years and four months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release.

Banks faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing in June.