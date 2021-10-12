Jury finds Ryan Long guilty of manslaughter for fatal shooting in Lincoln alley

A jury Tuesday found Ryan Long guilty of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the shooting death of Michael Whitemagpie in an alley near 33rd and T streets last year.

Long, who was facing a first-degree murder charge, appeared by video to hear the verdict after someone in his housing pod at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Jurors were given what's called a step instruction, asking them first to consider whether Long was guilty of first-degree murder, before moving on to second-degree murder, then manslaughter.

Manslaughter is a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel. He could get up to 20 years in prison on the charge and another 50 on the gun charge at his sentencing in November.

Long described the killing before sunrise May 23, 2020, as self-defense. He said he feared Whitemagpie was going to seriously hurt or kill him when he approached with a scowl and said "'Sup, (N-word)" in an aggressive tone an hour after Whitemagpie assaulted him at a hotel at 27th and O streets.

Long fired 16 times at Whitemagpie.

In closing arguments Friday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said the number of gunshots showed rage and anger, not self-defense.