Jury finds Omaha man guilty of Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong

Pickens cast the case as simple. For the jurors to find Rush guilty, they had to believe Feilen and Moten beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I suppose the issue for you folks is: Is this third person Mr. Rush, or is it somebody else? If you think the third person is Mr. Rush you’re obviously going to find him guilty. But there is a reasonable doubt about who is the third person,” he said.

In his rebuttal, Miller said Feilen and Moten did lie about some things.

“But they weren’t lying about this,” he said. “And they weren’t lying when they pointed to Mr. Rush and said he is the one that went into Mr. Shekie’s trailer, shot him and killed him. They aren’t lying about that.”

The jury — which began deliberations late Thursday and resumed Monday morning, following the observance of Veterans Day on Friday — ultimately sided with the state, returning a guilty verdict shortly before 1 p.m.

The verdict comes three months after Rush's first trial for Shekie's murder ended prematurely when a spate of COVID-19 infections led to a mistrial.

Judge Kevin McManaman will sentence Rush in December. He faces life in prison.