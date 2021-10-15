Jury finds man guilty of arson in connection to Lincoln apartment fire

A jury has found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of first-degree arson for intentionally setting a fire on the couch in his apartment last year after an argument with his girlfriend.

The fire Oct. 10, 2020, at 1119 A St., spread and caused an estimated $400,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

"This all comes down to really one question. Did Mr. (Cedrick) Cole start this fire," his attorney, Trevin Preble, said in closing arguments.

On the stand, Cole repeatedly denied it and said he tried to put the fire out and was filling a pot with water when an explosion knocked down his neighbor, who had come over trying to help.

He said he only sent a video of it to his girlfriend to show her how serious it was.

After the explosion and all the smoke, Cole said he called 911 but left because he had warrants out for failing to pay fines.

"I did not start the fire," he said.

Preble said the fire was likely started by incense tucked into the couch left burning, not Cole.