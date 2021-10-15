 Skip to main content
Jury finds man guilty of arson in connection to Lincoln apartment fire
Jury finds man guilty of arson in connection to Lincoln apartment fire

A jury has found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of first-degree arson for intentionally setting a fire on the couch in his apartment last year after an argument with his girlfriend.

The fire Oct. 10, 2020, at 1119 A St., spread and caused an estimated $400,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

"This all comes down to really one question. Did Mr. (Cedrick) Cole start this fire," his attorney, Trevin Preble, said in closing arguments. 

Cedrick Cole

Cedrick Cole

On the stand, Cole repeatedly denied it and said he tried to put the fire out and was filling a pot with water when an explosion knocked down his neighbor, who had come over trying to help.

He said he only sent a video of it to his girlfriend to show her how serious it was. 

Fire,

A firefighter sprays water into windows of a smoldering apartment complex after responding to a fire near 11th and A streets on Saturday.

After the explosion and all the smoke, Cole said he called 911 but left because he had warrants out for failing to pay fines.

"I did not start the fire," he said. 

Preble said the fire was likely started by incense tucked into the couch left burning, not Cole.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said Cole's girlfriend left at 12:50 p.m. Shortly after, Cole could be seen on video picking up a white bottle near the charcoal grill and going inside.

"It's certainly consistent with lighter fluid. It makes sense," he said.

Then, Cole was blowing up his girlfriend's phone with texts and calls. 

Fire,

Firefighters stand outside after battling a fire at an apartment complex near 11th and A streets on Saturday.

Video from across the street shows him come out at about 1:05 p.m. and put something down by the grill and close the door. Two minutes later, he sent a video of the flames on the couch, according to phone records. Six minutes after that, he called 911. 

"There's no way that fire started accidentally from incense in that period of time," Rocke said. 

Crews arrived at about 1:15 p.m. to find the entire east side of the building engulfed in flames. Everyone got out safely, but tenants couldn't live there.

The fire quickly was ruled an arson.

Fire,

A Lincoln police officer and firefighter take a moment to speak to children watching them work after responding to a fire at an apartment complex near 11th and A streets on Saturday.

Rocke said Cole may not have intended for the fire to spread or to cause the extent of damage he did, but there was no doubt Cole started the fire intentionally to get his girlfriend's attention. 

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon finding Cole guilty of first-degree arson. He now is set for sentencing in November. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

