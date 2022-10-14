A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln woman guilty of terroristic threats and third-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy.

Angelina Clark, 34, is set for sentencing in November on the charges.

Prosecutors said on the morning of Jan. 14, 2020, they were called to a gas station near 48th Street and Madison Avenue about two women fighting in a Ford Ranger.

Clark had a box cutter on her when police arrested her.

The other woman, a 38-year-old, said Clark had shown up at her apartment heavily intoxicated and asking for drugs before shutting herself in her 15-year-old son's bedroom.

She told police she got her to leave by offering her a ride. But in the car, she said, Clark groped her son over his clothes. She ultimately stopped at the gas station and told Clark to get out. When Clark started to follow the woman's son into the Kwik Shop, the woman confronted her.

Security video caught the fight between the two women that followed. The woman said Clark had grabbed a box cutter and threatened to kill her.