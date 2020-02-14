Jury finds Lincoln woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist

"It's a complicated case because Allie wasn't doing anything wrong. The motorcycle wasn't either," he said. "There was no crime if she acted reasonably."

Creager called it an accident. He said at night, with the angles of the intersection, Davis just saw the ball of headlights from the car behind Grieser's motorcycle.

But, on the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Pruess said Davis told police at the scene of the crash she hadn't seen anyone coming. Not even a ball of lights further down the road.

She said even by Davis' own testimony at trial -- that she did see the lights of the vehicle behind the motorcycle -- she should've come to a stop. But she thought she could make it through.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"That's not safe driving. That's not careful driving," the prosecutor said.

Davis had said she had traveled the intersection often over the previous six years and at night. She would look toward the light at Warlick Boulevard and Old Cheney. If it was red, she was probably good to go, she said.

Pruess said maybe Davis relied on that same system the night of the crash -- to the detriment of Grieser. She said even if it is a strange or weird intersection, as one witness testified, Davis had a duty to stop for Grieser.