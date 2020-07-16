Jury finds Lincoln mom guilty of child abuse for not getting treatment for son with cancer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lancaster County jury worked into the evening Wednesday before finding a Lincoln mother guilty of negligent child abuse for leaving the state with her son and interrupting his cancer treatments.

Prosecutors had argued that Abak Rehan's actions amounted to intentional child abuse, a felony.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said she didn't doubt that Rehan loves her 4-year-old son, but she made intentional choices that endangered his life.

On the other side, Chief Deputy Public Defender Bob Hays said the state was alleging that Rehan took her son to Tennessee, where she had family, with the purpose of causing him harm.

"What you haven't heard is a state explanation as to why it is they think that she did it for the purpose of harming her son," he argued.

Rehan, 33, said she wanted to get a second opinion, but Parpart said she had gone weeks — from Oct. 4 until her arrest Oct. 26 in Nashville — without getting him treatment for his rare form of cancer.

In an affidavit to take the boy into emergency protective custody, a Lincoln Police investigator said a hospital social worker reported Rehan's son, who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, had missed several appointments for treatment.