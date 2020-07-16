Jury finds Lincoln mom guilty of child abuse for not getting treatment for son with cancer

A Lancaster County jury worked into the evening Wednesday before finding a Lincoln mother guilty of negligent child abuse for leaving the state with her son and interrupting his cancer treatments.
Prosecutors had argued that Abak Rehan's actions amounted to intentional child abuse, a felony.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said she didn't doubt that Rehan loves her 4-year-old son, but she made intentional choices that endangered his life.
On the other side, Chief Deputy Public Defender Bob Hays said the state was alleging that Rehan took her son to Tennessee, where she had family, with the purpose of causing him harm.
"What you haven't heard is a state explanation as to why it is they think that she did it for the purpose of harming her son," he argued.
Rehan, 33, said she wanted to get a second opinion, but Parpart said she had gone weeks — from Oct. 4 until her arrest Oct. 26 in Nashville — without getting him treatment for his rare form of cancer.
In an affidavit to take the boy into emergency protective custody, a Lincoln Police investigator said a hospital social worker reported Rehan's son, who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, had missed several appointments for treatment.
The social worker told police, if left untreated, the cancer can become more resistant, decreasing the boy's chances for remission and survival, and that he was likely to die within a year without treatment.
Police said, in a call Oct. 18, Rehan said she didn't want to continue with the treatment that was making her son sick.
After deliberating Wednesday for eight hours, the jury returned at 7:30 p.m., finding Rehan guilty of negligent, rather than intentional, child abuse. She is set for sentencing in September.
