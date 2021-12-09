Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty of first-degree sex assault involving threesome

A Lancaster County jury Thursday found a Lincoln man not guilty of first-degree sexual assault in a case that stemmed from a threesome in 2020.

In an affidavit for Justin Albers' arrest, Lincoln police said on Feb. 13, 2020, they took a report from a 23-year-old woman who said Albers had sexually assaulted her at his home near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard earlier that morning.

She said she had gone there at about 6:30 a.m. after messaging a friend who was there. They talked in the kitchen for a while, then went into Albers' room where he and the other woman started "messing around."

She said Albers tried to get her to join, but she said no and he continued to tug on her clothes and ultimately took her clothes off and pulled her on top of him.

Albers' attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, said at trial this week that Albers testified that the woman did say no once, but then rolled over on her own and participated. The other woman said she didn't hear her say no.

