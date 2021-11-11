Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty in shooting outside house party that wounded 2

A Lancaster County jury has found a 29-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of five felony charges on accusations that he was the shooter outside a house party near 10th and A streets last January.

Two men, ages 22 and 20, ended up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to their thighs.

Neither had seen the shooter.

A week later, Lincoln police arrested Christopher Z. Johnson on suspicion of two second-degree assault charges, firing into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after two informants said "Doughboy," who was believed to be Johnson, had done it.

Defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger said Thursday that Johnson from the beginning said he wanted to go to trial.

At a trial that started Nov. 3, the two people who had thrown the party at the house in the 1300 block of South 10th Street testified there had been a disturbance at the party, and Johnson had been told to leave, then returned and fired shots into the house.

But they'd initially said they didn't know who the shooter was, and one of them, Jonathan Dyes, only said he did after he was indicted on suspicion of being a drug user in possession of a firearm after a search there Jan. 22 turned up two guns.