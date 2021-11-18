Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty for stabbing last year

A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln man not guilty in a stabbing last year.

Lorenzo Taylor, 30, had been charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection to what happened the night of Nov. 5.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Travis Golden was found lying on the ground near 25th and W streets with multiple stab wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He told police two men had attacked him.

Police said victim and witnesses accounts led police to search a Lincoln home, which turned up clothes that matched witness descriptions and appeared to have blood on them.

It led to the arrests of Taylor and his uncle, Alonzo Green, who lived in the home searched.

At a trial earlier this month, the jury acquitted Taylor of the charges, as well as a lesser included charge of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

This week, his attorney, Joy Shiffermiller, said Taylor had maintained he was innocent throughout the proceedings but was kept in jail for a year pending trial, his bond set at $250,000.