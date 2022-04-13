Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Majdal Elias showed no emotion when the bailiff read the jury's verdict late Wednesday morning in a third-floor courtroom.

Guilty of second-degree murder of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

Guilty of use of a firearm to commit the crime.

Guilty of unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle.

And guilty of use of a firearm to commit that crime.

At the first "guilty," Al-Burkat's family and friends in the courtroom began reacting, some quietly hugging and crying, at the conclusion of an emotional week-and-a-half-long trial where the defense argued the government got it wrong and Elias wasn't the shooter.

Outside the courtroom, a group of Al-Burkat's friends and family gathered, one wearing a "Long Live Ali" sweatshirt, shaking hands with and hugging the prosecutors and lead investigator, Chris Milisits, for their work.

Elias, an admitted drug dealer, already is serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Now, at his sentencing in May he'll face another 33 years to life for Al-Burkat's killing Sept. 29, 2019.

Police initially arrested Elias in connection to a search of his apartment at The Links a month later, where they found a quarter pound of cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, a handgun, just less than a pound of marijuana and $25,000 in cash, and a search of a relative's house across town and found more of his drugs and guns.

But at the trial that started April 4, Elias was accused of shooting into a carload of teens and a 20-year-old, killing Al-Burkat.

The four in the Chevy Malibu had been part of a plot to rob another drug dealer who lived in an apartment on the other side of The Links that night. But the driver, Mohammed Al-Haidari, his face partially covered with a T-shirt, missed his turn and ended up circling the complex, which is when the SUV ended up behind them.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said Elias, in his silver Ford Explorer, must have seen them and thought they were there to rob him. At first he passed them, then followed as they turned back down North Seventh Street to try to find their intended victim. But at the turn, Elias pulled up beside them and said: "You're busted," then started firing.

One of the shots into the Malibu's trunk struck Al-Burkat in the back, quickly killing him.

Cameras in the area caught glimpses of Al-Haidari fish-tailing off the road trying to get around the SUV after speeding away only to discover the road was a dead-end.

Defense attorney Chad Wythers argued there was reasonable doubt because the teenage brothers in the front seat of the Chevy Malibu that night couldn't ID Elias as the shooter.

But the state pointed to a disposable gun magazine with his DNA on it found on the side of the road a mile away, and to jail calls about a map Elias sent to an ex-girlfriend from jail and calls trying to get her to follow it to a field near his apartment, where they think he ditched the gun.

All the facts point to one thing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Morgan Smith said in closing arguments Tuesday: "Majdal Elias shot and killed Ali Al-Burkat."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.