A jury Thursday found a 27-year-old Lincoln man guilty of three felonies for sexually abusing an underage girl.
At his sentencing next month, Norberto Retana Barrera could get up to 56 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a minor, third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse.
In late October, a 14-year-old girl told a school counselor that Barrera had sexually assaulted her at least 10 times, a Lincoln police investigator said in court records.
Barrera had denied it at a trial that started Tuesday.
