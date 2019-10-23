A Lancaster County jury Wednesday found a 34-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sexual assault of a child and another sex offense.
Emmanuel Perez's trial started Oct. 16, on a 15-year-old girl's allegations that he had subjected her to abuse that included naked hugs and sexual penetration over several months.
The girl eventually told a friend and her friend's father, who told police.
"Finally she just had enough," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said in closing arguments of the abuse that she said started several months earlier. "She couldn't take it anymore."
Perez made admissions to police in a recorded interview played for the jury. But Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender George Dungan contended that it had come several hours into the interview as a result of "psychological pressure" by officers.
"Only then does he admit to what police say happened," Dungan said.
He said that many of the details the girl testified to didn't add up, suggesting that she was embellishing what happened in order to get inappropriate texts and hugs — which Perez had admitted doing — to stop.
On the other side, Goodro pointed to sexually charged texts and memes sent to the girl found on Perez's phone. She said Perez initially told police the girl used his phone to send them to herself but later came clean, saying he needed and wanted help.
Goodro said he told police he "never forced her to do it," even though the girl was too young to consent legally, and said he had done it as punishment.
"His words indicate this was intentional," she said.
The jury got the case for deliberations late Wednesday morning and returned at 1:37 p.m. with guilty verdicts on both counts.
At his sentencing in December, Perez will face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison on the first count and up to 20 years more on the second.