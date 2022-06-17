Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex assault of teen boy

A Lancaster County jury has found a 63-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sexual assault of a child and child abuse.
Everette Oneal is set for sentencing next month, where he is likely to face at least 25 years in prison, given that prosecutors have alleged he is a habitual criminal.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matt Mellor said the Lincoln boy was skateboarding near North 27th and Superior streets in August or September 2020 when O'Neal flagged him down and ended up giving him marijuana.
The boy was just shy of his 15th birthday at the time.
Mellor said over several weeks Oneal groomed the teen by providing him food, alcohol and marijuana. It later escalated to Oneal touching him in the bathroom at a Lincoln retail store, in his car in Omaha and in Oneal's Lincoln hotel room.
In October 2020, the teen was admitted to a Lincoln hospital after a suicide attempt and asked his mom to delete information from his phone that could get someone in trouble, according to court records. She reported it to law enforcement, which ultimately led to Oneal's arrest.
Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.
As the 5-year-old dog charged officers, knocking one to the ground, a second officer retreated backward and fired his gun, striking the dog, the police department said. The dog, Diva, was ultimately euthanized.
The jogger, a 23-year-old woman, was running near 33rd and Apple streets around 6:30 a.m. Friday when she was struck on the head, knocked to the ground and robbed of her phone and headphones, police said.