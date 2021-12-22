Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of second-degree murder for fatal stabbing

After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Lancaster County jury on Wednesday found Roy Wyrick guilty of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon for the stabbing death of Jeremy Lane, rejecting the theory he had acted in self-defense.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ashley Bohnet acknowledged Lane wasn't the "perfect victim." During an argument with Wyrick that turned physical, he'd been wrong to go back to his apartment to get a knife and confront Wyrick with it, she said.

"Just because Mr. Lane was wrong on July 13, 2020, does not mean that Mr. Roy Wyrick was right," she said in closing arguments.

Jeff Heerspink, the pastor at F Street Neighborhood Church, had been out on his porch near 13th and D streets that night at about 8:30 when he spotted Wyrick, whom he knows as Rolly, walking through a parking lot across the street.

He thought of calling out to him, but it had been a long day so instead he sat down for a glass of wine with his wife.

The next time he looked over, Heerspink said he saw Wyrick and Lane, whom he also knew from the neighborhood, fighting, and he called 911.