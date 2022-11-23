 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of one of three counts of sexual assault of a child

A jury returned a split verdict Tuesday finding a 51-year-old Lincoln man guilty of one of three counts of child sexual assault he faced.

Kenneth Farley was acquitted of a second charge and the jury deadlocked on a third, leading to a mistrial.

The allegations involved three accusers.

Kenneth Farley

Kenneth Farley

In May 2020, the Nebraska Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline received a belated report about a 17-year-old who alleged she had been sexually abused by Farley when she was a grade-schooler.

Later that year, two other teens, one 17 and the other 19, came forward with allegations against Farley, too.

Last year, police arrested him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Farley pleaded not guilty and at the end of a jury trial, which started last week, the jury returned its verdicts Tuesday.

He hasn't yet been set for sentencing on the single count for which he was convicted. He will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a life sentence on the charge.

A warrant went out for his arrest when he failed to appear for the verdict.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

