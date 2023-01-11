Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of motor vehicle homicide for pedestrian's death last year

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A jury this week was asked to decide if a Lincoln man was guilty of motor vehicle homicide for crashing into a pedestrian crossing South Street at dusk a year ago Sunday.

Lincoln police officers agreed James Wel wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he struck 83-year-old Russell Boardman as he walked home from buying groceries nearby, Wel's attorney, Matt Kosmicki, told the jury Wednesday.

They also agreed Wel wasn't speeding or driving distracted, he said.

"He was driving normally on his way to work, looking out, and did not see Mr. Boardman until he was right in front of him," Kosmicki said.

At about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, Wel's Chevy Equinox collided with Boardman, sending his groceries flying and eggs smashed on the road near where 15th Street crosses South Street.

Boardman was taken to the hospital, where he died Feb. 23.

Wel told the officer at the scene — and this week the jury — that he stepped on the brakes to try to stop, but he couldn't in time.

At trial, the police investigator and a crash reconstructionist, hired as a consultant by the defense, disagreed over whether Boardman had been walking in the crosswalk or just near it.

"Black and white cases don't make it to trial. It's the gray areas that are trials," Kosmicki said. "And unfortunately juries and judges get caught up in these gray areas where lawyers don't agree on things."

But, he said, they're also sympathetic because a man lost his life.

"Someone lost their father, their brother, their uncle, their friend. And we're very, very sorry," Kosmicki said.

He argued there wasn't any evidence Wel had been driving carelessly or negligently. The sky was dark. Boardman was wearing dark clothes and crossed without looking for cars.

"Sometimes people can use all care that is expected of them and an accident still happens," the attorney said. 

On the other side, Deputy County Attorney Greg Ariza said it didn't have to end this way.

"Russell Boardman did not have to die. This was not inevitable. This was not an unavoidable collision. The defendant was not suddenly thrust into tragic circumstances he couldn't avoid," he told the jury.

Ariza said Wel caused the crash because he failed to use the caution required of a driver. He was driving toward a crosswalk, carelessly or without due caution.

"So what did he do?" he asked. "The main thing is not keeping a lookout."

Ariza said Wel, who had lived nearby for six months and regularly drove that stretch of South Street on his way to work, should have known about the crosswalk.

Even if he hadn't lived in the area, Wel should have been aware and slowing down as he approached the crosswalk, he said.

That's especially true when it is growing dark, Ariza said.

"And most important," he said, "there were two other drivers — same time, same place — who were able to see Russell Boardman and stop."

The jury got the case late Wednesday morning and returned, finding him guilty of the misdemeanor, over the lunch hour.

Wel could get up to a year in jail at his sentencing next month.

Boardman served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965, on the USS Albany, which was based in Guantanamo during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and was active at his church, according to family.

