Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of misdemeanors in connection to May 31 riot

A Lancaster County jury Tuesday found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing police in connection to the May 31 riot.

It was believed to be the first trial in Lincoln related to the protests stemming from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which turned violent early that morning.

In an affidavit for the man's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Joseph Villamonte said he was part of a multi-agency field force deployed near the Hall of Justice the night of May 31 to clear protesters violating the mayor's curfew. He said as the line began to move forward, the man, who was sitting on his bike, wouldn't move and was told if he didn't he'd be arrested.

When the man stayed, Villamonte said he led him to the rear of the line to be detained. But after he had one handcuff on, the man swung his arm back and tried to "muscle away from being arrested."

He said at least three additional police officers from various agencies ultimately took the man to the ground and arrested him.

The Journal Star doesn't typically name people arrested for misdemeanor offenses.