Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter for downtown shooting last year

A Lancaster County jury returned to deliberations Monday before ultimately finding a Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter and a gun charge for Timothy Montgomery's killing early March 15, 2020, outside a downtown bar.
At trial, prosecutors alleged Marcus Winston was guilty of first-degree murder for "bringing a gun to a fist fight."
The defense argued Winston was defending himself and his cousin, Nathaniel Love, from Montgomery, a trained boxer, who was on top of Love punching him outside Main Street bar when Winston fired four shots, fatally wounding him and injuring Love from shrapnel.
The jury had been given a step instruction, meaning they first considered whether Winston was guilty of first-degree murder, before moving on to consider second-degree murder, then manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel.
At his sentencing next month, Winston could get anywhere from five years in prison up to 70.
In closing arguments Friday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said it wasn't reasonable "to shoot and murder somebody over a couple punches potentially."
She said the fight was rooted in a beef about a shooting at 14th and E in August 2019, where Winston's and Nathaniel Love's cousin, DaQuan Love, shot Montgomery's cousin, Antwan Gary, six times.
On the other side, defense attorney Heather Colton argued that Montgomery, a 250-pound boxer who had registered his hands as weapons, had punched Winston so hard it knocked a tooth loose and cut through both his lips.
Then, as another man went after Winston, Montgomery turned to Winston's 5-foot-4, 145-pound cousin, Nathaniel Love.
Bystanders testified Montgomery was standing over Love and "pounding on him." Some thought it looked like the guy on the ground was unconscious.
"Marcus only pulled his gun and fired four shots when he had no other choice," Colton said.
From start to finish, the fight lasted around 90 seconds.
Colton said Winston tried to talk it out with Montgomery, then tried to retreat after he punched him. But Montgomery kept coming.
"(Winston) had to protect himself, and he had to protect Nate," she said.
The jury rejected the self-defense and defense-of-others argument, finding him guilty of manslaughter instead.
Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, was the father of four.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Andrea Sanchez
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kandyce Snell
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANDYCE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Ayat A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYAT is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hayley Pelley
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HAYLEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Blake Stephen Masters
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BLAKE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Azalea Dl Weaver
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AZALEA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Sariya Marquel Pearson
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Juan Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonnaya Ballard
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Melina Marie Garcia Wyant
|Date Missing:
|08-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MELINA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Noah Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NOAH is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zadik Motino
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|216
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZADIK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 216 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Charity Pearl Marie Bedford
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHARITY is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ezra J Sinkiawic
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EZRA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William A Brown
|Date Missing:
|07-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 215 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevor Lee Sherman
|Date Missing:
|07-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|121
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TREVOR is a 39 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 121 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Starr J Mills
|Date Missing:
|07-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
STARR is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 90 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mekhi Dupri Gray
|Date Missing:
|07-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MEKHI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon P Deneen
|Date Missing:
|07-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LENNON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Paxton Holley
|Date Missing:
|07-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
PAXTON is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ciara Nicole Schaben
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CIARA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kimimila Angel Dodson
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIMIMILA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Alsatia Theresa Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|07-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALSATIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Chaidez
|Date Missing:
|07-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Yecenia Daniella Greggs
|Date Missing:
|07-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
YECENIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Lee Wecker
|Date Missing:
|07-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|248
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AUSTIN is a 27 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 248 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cathya Bello-marin
|Date Missing:
|07-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CATHYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dungdit P Choul
|Date Missing:
|07-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DUNGDIT is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaquez M Jenkins-jones
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|123
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAQUEZ is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 123 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Julian A Castillo
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JULIAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William Bridges
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desiray E Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Anleu
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRANDON is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'10" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Javier Gergorio Manuel
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAVIER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grace L Crum
|Date Missing:
|07-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Buffalo CO SO Kearney
GRACE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Elija A Rivera
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeffrey D Dercole
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Central City PD
JEFFREY is a 51 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron Ivan Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AARON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daiionna M Thornton
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DAIIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Franco
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Rodolfo J Bustamante Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RODOLFO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Uribe
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maria K Chaplain
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandy Dirgo
|Date Missing:
|07-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|34
|Current Age:
|34
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BRANDY is a 34 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|07-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Delvin J Amaya
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DELVIN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Derek Randall Loos
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEREK is a 29 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Quan A White
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Nowlin Lee
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
MADISON is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zaccheaus Lee Venteicher
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACCHEAUS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lukas Garland Koebel
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUKAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
Juliana Yesenia Cardona Hodge
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Josie Flores
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSIE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessie Lekengrick Magee
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|48
|Current Age:
|48
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSIE is a 48 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mason Benson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zavion Johnson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAVION is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William Saunders
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Grace Oliver
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Alencia Victoria Perez
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Brandon Michael Chase
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Jadelyn Lorraine Nelson
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Judy L Ike
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Pablo Flores-carcamo
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PABLO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chloe Josephine Seichrist
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis K McNeal
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaydence Parrott
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
KAYDENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jessamine Mercado
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSAMINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohamed Bishar Ismamil
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrell Michael Givens
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Benjamin Karl Garrett
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Prime
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keyera R Hayden
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese P Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shawn Michael Wasser
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dabiel Salado-lorenzo
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Roy Powell
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Korvante L Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarion L Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaac Gurak Agory
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAAC is a 29 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tylan Hawkins
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Daniel Willis
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Francisco Becerra-garcia
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
FRANCISCO is a 30 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfred B Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heavenly Tyler
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Estrellita Hernandez-aguilar
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ESTRELLITA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira Iyanna Royal
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aja Sheridan
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AJA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.