Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter for downtown shooting last year

On the other side, defense attorney Heather Colton argued that Montgomery, a 250-pound boxer who had registered his hands as weapons, had punched Winston so hard it knocked a tooth loose and cut through both his lips.

Then, as another man went after Winston, Montgomery turned to Winston's 5-foot-4, 145-pound cousin, Nathaniel Love.

Bystanders testified Montgomery was standing over Love and "pounding on him." Some thought it looked like the guy on the ground was unconscious.

"Marcus only pulled his gun and fired four shots when he had no other choice," Colton said.

From start to finish, the fight lasted around 90 seconds.

Colton said Winston tried to talk it out with Montgomery, then tried to retreat after he punched him. But Montgomery kept coming.

"(Winston) had to protect himself, and he had to protect Nate," she said.

The jury rejected the self-defense and defense-of-others argument, finding him guilty of manslaughter instead.

Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, was the father of four.

