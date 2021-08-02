 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter for downtown shooting last year
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter for downtown shooting last year

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lancaster County jury returned to deliberations Monday before ultimately finding a Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter and a gun charge for Timothy Montgomery's killing early March 15, 2020, outside a downtown bar. 

At trial, prosecutors alleged Marcus Winston was guilty of first-degree murder for "bringing a gun to a fist fight." 

Marcus Winston closing arguments

Marcus Winston listens as Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro delivers closing remarks on Friday in Lancaster County District Court.

The defense argued Winston was defending himself and his cousin, Nathaniel Love, from Montgomery, a trained boxer, who was on top of Love punching him outside Main Street bar when Winston fired four shots, fatally wounding him and injuring Love from shrapnel. 

The jury had been given a step instruction, meaning they first considered whether Winston was guilty of first-degree murder, before moving on to consider second-degree murder, then manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel.

At his sentencing next month, Winston could get anywhere from five years in prison up to 70.

In closing arguments Friday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said it wasn't reasonable "to shoot and murder somebody over a couple punches potentially."

She said the fight was rooted in a beef about a shooting at 14th and E in August 2019, where Winston's and Nathaniel Love's cousin, DaQuan Love, shot Montgomery's cousin, Antwan Gary, six times. 

Timothy Montgomery

Timothy Montgomery

On the other side, defense attorney Heather Colton argued that Montgomery, a 250-pound boxer who had registered his hands as weapons, had punched Winston so hard it knocked a tooth loose and cut through both his lips. 

Then, as another man went after Winston, Montgomery turned to Winston's 5-foot-4, 145-pound cousin, Nathaniel Love. 

Bystanders testified Montgomery was standing over Love and "pounding on him." Some thought it looked like the guy on the ground was unconscious. 

"Marcus only pulled his gun and fired four shots when he had no other choice," Colton said. 

Jury deliberates Lincoln man's murder case for downtown shooting last year

From start to finish, the fight lasted around 90 seconds.

Colton said Winston tried to talk it out with Montgomery, then tried to retreat after he punched him. But Montgomery kept coming.

"(Winston) had to protect himself, and he had to protect Nate," she said. 

The jury rejected the self-defense and defense-of-others argument, finding him guilty of manslaughter instead. 

Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, was the father of four. 

Former Wesleyan student breaks into Lucas Hall, trashes art studio, police say
Lincoln man wounded in downtown shooting in July released from hospital, police say
Mother of three dies in one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News