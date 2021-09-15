Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of breaking into home, sexually assaulted woman

A jury Wednesday found a 33-year-old man guilty of breaking into a Lincoln woman's home last year and sexually assaulting her with her young child in a nearby bedroom.

Allen Busby's trial started with jury selection Friday, and the case went to the jury for deliberations mid-morning Wednesday. They returned at noon with the guilty verdicts.

Police said at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020, they were called to a home near 40th and A streets on a 28-year-old woman's report that she was hiding in her home after hearing a loud bang like someone was trying to break in.

She said Busby, whom she knew, had texted her saying that he hated her and was "on my way."

When police arrived, the woman ran to the officer, a man chasing behind her until he saw the cruiser, according to police. She told them Busby had gotten in and physically and sexually assaulted her, with her 2-year-old child asleep in a nearby bedroom.

There were no signs of forced entry. But police said Busby was caught on a neighbor's security video getting into her yard through a locked fence.

Busby could get up to 70 years in prison at his sentencing next month on charges of first-degree sexual assault and burglary.

