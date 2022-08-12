 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of assault for October shooting

A Lancaster County jury has found a Lincoln man guilty of first-degree assault and two gun charges for shooting a man last October in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Pentzer Park.

David Hickman

Hickman

David "DJ" Hickman Jr., 38, will face a mandatory minimum of eight years in prison on the charges and could get up to 50 years on each count at his sentencing next month.

According to court records, on Oct. 7, Lincoln police were called to the area of North 27th and Potter streets about gunshots and arrived to find blood and shell casings.

Soon after, Michael Nunn, then 46, showed up at a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs and feet.

On the way, he had called his brother and told him Hickman had shot him.

A witness said Hickman had told Nunn to turn down his car stereo shortly before she heard the gunshots and saw Hickman pointing a gun at Nunn, police said in court records.

Trial started Monday and the jury found Hickman guilty of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

