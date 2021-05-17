 Skip to main content
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of 2 burglaries for waking women as they slept in their beds
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of 2 burglaries for waking women as they slept in their beds

  • Updated
  • 0
A jury Friday found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of burglaries where women woke up to him in their homes, watching one as she slept in her bed.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong set Adris Khalaf's sentencing next month for one count of burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

Adris Khalaf

Adris Khalaf

They happened on back-to-back days last summer, the first early July 14 at an apartment near Wyuka Cemetery.

At about 6:50 a.m. that day, a 24-year-old woman told police she woke to a stranger at the foot of her bed who started making sexual comments to her and rubbing her shoulders, saying he was looking for a girlfriend.

When she told him to leave, he did.

Police said at about 5:50 that night, they went to an apartment building in the 300 block of South 90th Street on a trespassing report and found Khalaf hiding in a trash room and arrested him on the misdemeanor.

But the next morning, he was out of jail.

Just before 7 a.m. July 15, a 31-year-old woman woke up after someone flipped on her bedroom light in a townhouse near 84th and Holdrege streets.

She got up to see what was going on and found the front door wide open and a stranger in her home, later identified as Khalaf. She said he told her he was just going to stay until the rain stopped.

When she told him repeatedly to get out, he put on his shoes, which he'd left at the door, and went.

Police arrested him in the area about an hour later. 

At trial, defense attorney Brad Sipp said it was Khalaf but argued what he was guilty of was being a serial trespasser. 

"It's wrong. I don't like it. But it doesn't make him a burglar," he said in closing arguments Friday.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said Khalaf could be guilty of both. She said he made his intentions clear when he exposed himself and told one of the women he wanted a girlfriend. 

In the end, the jury deliberated for about two hours before finding him guilty of the felony charges. 

Khalaf is a registered sex offender for a misdemeanor sexual assault in July 2019.

At a trial that November, a separate jury found him guilty of one of three counts of third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, and in January 2020 he was sentenced to a year in the county jail.

When the new cases happened, Khalaf had been out of jail on bond during his appeal. Last week, the Nebraska Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction and sentence. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

