Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of 2 burglaries for waking women as they slept in their beds

A jury Friday found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of burglaries where women woke up to him in their homes, watching one as she slept in her bed.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong set Adris Khalaf's sentencing next month for one count of burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

They happened on back-to-back days last summer, the first early July 14 at an apartment near Wyuka Cemetery.

At about 6:50 a.m. that day, a 24-year-old woman told police she woke to a stranger at the foot of her bed who started making sexual comments to her and rubbing her shoulders, saying he was looking for a girlfriend.

When she told him to leave, he did.

Police said at about 5:50 that night, they went to an apartment building in the 300 block of South 90th Street on a trespassing report and found Khalaf hiding in a trash room and arrested him on the misdemeanor.

But the next morning, he was out of jail.

Just before 7 a.m. July 15, a 31-year-old woman woke up after someone flipped on her bedroom light in a townhouse near 84th and Holdrege streets.