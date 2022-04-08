 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury finds Illinois man not guilty of possessing stolen, defaced guns in SUV on I-80 near Lincoln

A Lancaster County jury Friday found an Illinois man not guilty of four felony gun charges in connection to a search of an SUV along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln in 2020.

And the judge dismissed the case against Tydarious James, 24, of Belleville.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James and two others, Kiondre Fitzgerald and Deangelo Gilmore, after an officer in the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped them for following too closely about 5 miles west of the Northwest 48th Street exit.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from their 2015 Dodge Journey and found a baggy of marijuana in one of the men’s pockets.

It led to a search of the SUV, which turned up two handguns wrapped in a T-shirt hidden in an access panel near the steering wheel. One of them, a loaded Ruger 9 mm pistol, was reported stolen in Memphis, Tennessee. The other, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, was defaced.

James was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, of a stolen firearm, of a defaced firearm and of money while violating drug laws and would have faced a minimum of three years in prison if convicted.

James' jury trial started Monday, with the verdict coming Friday afternoon.

After, defense attorney Carlos Monzón said improperly handled evidence and an improperly investigated case resulted in the State Crime Lab not being able to do its job.

"The only ones that did their job correctly was the jury. Acquitting an innocent young man," he said.

The case against Fitzgerald previously was dismissed, leaving the last of the three, Gilmore, awaiting trial.

