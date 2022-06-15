 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury finds Hoskins man not guilty of felony assault in Lincoln prison

A Lancaster County jury Wednesday found a former Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate not guilty of a prison assault last year.

Prosecutors had charged Cody Granfield, a 35-year-old Hoskins man, as a habitual criminal, meaning he would've faced a minimum of 10 years in prison if he was convicted.

Both men have been released from prison after finishing their sentences.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said the 43-year-old inmate who was beaten in a bathroom at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on June 19, 2021, testified that Granfield was holding him as another inmate punched him in the face.

The inmate who was beaten had snuck into a housing unit where he wasn't supposed to be in order to meet for the fight, though it was disputed if he or Granfield had set up the fight.

It wasn't on video because it happened in the bathroom, where there are no cameras. But video showed them and several other inmates entering the bathroom before the injured man was found knocked out.

He woke up in the hospital with a hematoma and bruising around his eye and a cut to his eyebrow that required stitches.

Byrd said Granfield was there to send a message to others not to disrespect the prison gang to which he was a part by beating the inmate senseless.

Defense attorney Mona Burton said Granfield simply watched a fight.

"That's not a crime," she said.

The injured inmate said Granfield held him as Clayton Highwolf, struck him.

Granfield denied he ever touched him.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

