editor's pick topical alert

Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of sexually assaulting Lincoln college student

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lancaster County jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old college student in Lincoln last year.

At his sentencing next month, Victor Osuna-Velize, 28, faces up to 50 years in prison on a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Victor Osuna-Velize

Osuna-Velize

At trial last week, the woman, who is 19 now, said on the night of Sept. 22, 2021, she was a freshman and at her dorm at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with two friends when one wanted to go meet a man she had met on Tinder. The friends decided to go with her.

When they got to Sky View Homes off North 48th Street it was dark and she remembered being scared. But her friend said: "We would be OK, that nothing would happen," the victim said, fighting back tears.

They met up with the man and two of his friends, who gave them alcohol. Four of them eventually went into a camper, where Osuna-Veliz, who went by Hector, led her to a bedroom.

She was OK with the kissing, but not with what came next, she said.

"I don't think I knew what was happening. I was in shock," she told the jury.

She said she kept telling Osuna-Veliz "no" and that she needed to go. But he just shushed her, pushed her onto the bed and undressed her and had sex without her consent three times.

When she got back to the dorm with her friends and saw the blood and her fat lip, she realized what happened and started crying, she said. She went to a hospital, where the incident was reported to police.

The defense argued it had been consensual.

The jury found Osuna-Veliz guilty Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

