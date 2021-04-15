Jury finds ex-Husker LeGrone not guilty of sex assault

A Lancaster County District Court jury has found former Husker football player Katerian LeGrone not guilty of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in 2019.

LeGrone, 21, put his hands to his face after the verdict was read, seemingly relieved.

Prosecutors alleged on the night of Aug. 25, 2019, LeGrone snuck into Andre Hunt's bedroom at the apartment they shared, got into position behind the 19-year-old woman and switched off places with his roommate before she knew what happened.

The woman told Lincoln police later that night both men raped her.

Defense attorney Mallory Hughes pointed out in closing arguments that the woman acknowledged seeing LeGrone at the door and feeling the men switch places and not doing or saying anything to show she wasn't consenting.

The UNL student told the jury she was too scared of what might happen if she did, so she prayed in her head for it to stop.

After she left, she sent a message to a group of close friends saying "I think I just got raped."