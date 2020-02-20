You are the owner of this article.
Jury finds Douglas woman not guilty of unlawful intrusion
Jury finds Douglas woman not guilty of unlawful intrusion

A Lancaster County jury has found a 40-year-old Douglas woman accused of posting nude photos of her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on her public Facebook page not guilty of unlawful intrusion.

Amy Pettigrew's public defender, Nathan Sohriakoff, declined to comment on the verdict, which came Feb. 6. 

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged her with the misdemeanor in December based on a 48-year-old Lincoln woman's report to police Oct. 29 that three intimate photos of herself, which she had sent to a Lincoln man she had started seeing romantically, had ended up on Pettigrew's public Facebook page. 

Police said when they talked to Pettigrew, she said she had deleted the post and didn't believe it was a crime since she had digitally drawn over sexually explicit areas of the photos.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

