A Lancaster County jury Monday found an Aurora, Colorado, man not guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a charge that could have gotten him up to 50 years in prison.
Trial for Lawrence Allen, 38, had started Wednesday.
Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested Allen early Aug. 6, 2016, on suspicion of a drug delivery nearly four months earlier. Police stopped a Jeep Cherokee he was riding in and arrested him, his brother and another man, after they left a house drug investigators had been watching on North 58th Street, police said in an affidavit for his arrest.
Task force investigators alleged Allen was involved in a cocaine delivery on April 13, 2016, in Lincoln. Police alleged James T. Brown had sold an undercover officer 3.8 grams of cocaine three minutes after meeting with Allen in a parking lot.
Police said it was one of more than a dozen times Brown had unknowingly sold cocaine to police in a four-month period. He is set to enter a plea next month.
Monday, defense attorney Carlos Monzón said the jury's verdict of not guilty in Allen's case was "a message from a smart, conscientious jury, which demands for our law enforcement to do what they are tasked to do. Investigate cases fully."
"The Constitution won today. An innocent man is set free," he said.