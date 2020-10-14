 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe
View Comments
breaking topical featured

Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — A jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder for her role in the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe, a Lincoln woman.

After deliberating for roughly three hours, jurors returned the verdict at 12:45 p.m. They found the 26-year-old Boswell was also guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

"The Attorney General’s Office is pleased with the determination of the jury in today’s decision," Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a news release. "... We once again offer our sympathy to the Loofe family with our hope the justice system provides some measure of condolement to them for their loss of their daughter Sydney."

Loofe, 24, vanished after going on a date Nov. 15, 2017, with Boswell, whom she had met on the Tinder dating app.

Loofe was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for work; and her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, a manhunt for Boswell, 26, and boyfriend Aubrey Trail and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Her trial followed that of Trail, who was convicted of first-degree murder last year.

A three-judge panel is set to consider evidence at a hearing Dec. 15 to help the judges decide whether Trail, 54, should be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

In closing arguments, defense paints Boswell as another of Trail's victims
Boswell looks into her lap as photos from autopsy shown to jury
Witness at Boswell trial: 'I paid three psychologists to forget this incident'
Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'
Loofe texted friend after first date with Boswell: 'I hope she doesn't have a boyfriend'

Photos from Bailey Boswell's trial

Photos of Aubrey Trail in court

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News