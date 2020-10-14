Jury finds Boswell guilty of murder in killing of Sydney Loofe

LEXINGTON — A jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder for her role in the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe, a Lincoln woman.

After deliberating for roughly three hours, jurors returned the verdict at 12:45 p.m. They found the 26-year-old Boswell was also guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

"The Attorney General’s Office is pleased with the determination of the jury in today’s decision," Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a news release. "... We once again offer our sympathy to the Loofe family with our hope the justice system provides some measure of condolement to them for their loss of their daughter Sydney."

Loofe, 24, vanished after going on a date Nov. 15, 2017, with Boswell, whom she had met on the Tinder dating app.

Loofe was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for work; and her disappearance sparked a massive search for her, a manhunt for Boswell, 26, and boyfriend Aubrey Trail and ultimately to the discovery of Loofe's remains in plastic bags scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Her trial followed that of Trail, who was convicted of first-degree murder last year.