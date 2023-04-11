A Lancaster County jury on Tuesday found a 79-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Larry J. Wagner is set for sentencing in June on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, both felonies, and third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.
He could get up to seven years in prison.
In 2020, a 15-year-old girl told Lincoln Police that Wagner had touched her inappropriately the night before at his home in Lincoln. In a forensic interview a day later, she described incidents over several years.
In an interview with police that followed, Wagner admitted touching the girl's breasts on three or four occasions and exposing himself to her to educate her and prepare her for boys trying to touch her as her body developed, police said.
People are also reading…
Wagner's first trial in August ended in a mistrial over a juror issue.
What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Lincoln Journal Star.
Prosecutors charged Brian Schmitz, 33, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and no drug tax stamp.
"I'm gonna miss everything about him," 18-year-old Damien Brave's mother said. "He was an amazing boy. Beautiful, inside and out."
The trooper clocked the vehicle at 110, 117 and 123 mph, before it took the 56th Street exit.
The Nebraska Collaborative for Violence Intervention and Prevention estimated the annual cost to taxpayers at $61 million and the cost to the public/private sectors at more than $300 million.
The incident began just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a 76-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman reported their Subaru had been stolen from their northeast Lincoln driveway, police said.
A Plattsmouth couple have been indicted in Nebraska for being part of a lottery scam that swindled an 80-year-old Kentucky woman out of $100,000.
Earlier this year, Sheldon Edwards pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault and attempted possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Judge Laurie Yardley ruled Taylor Bradley was not mentally competent to stand trial, but said there was a substantial likelihood that she will become competent in the foreseeable future.
Troopers found the missing children — ages 12 and 17 — after stopping a Chevy pickup truck that was driving east on I-80 near York early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Brandon Dolezal, 25, will serve 20 to 28 years in prison on charges of child enticement and possession of child pornography.
Last month, the Lancaster County Attorney sought a court order to compel Mickey Joseph's accuser to attend the hearing, suggesting she was no longer cooperating with prosecutors.
An Omaha man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.
Judge Bryan Meismer says the lawyers representing Jason Jones didn’t prove that Nebraska’s death penalty law is unconstitutional, and it’s too soon to determine if that penalty is appropriate.
New Jersey cold case went from accidental death to suspected homicide | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the first chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said the crime had a profound effect on the victim's life and asked the judge to order Mason Saunders' firearms destroyed.
A judge previously ruled that state prosecutors couldn't call Sean Vilmont's teen accuser to testify or use her prior statements at trial because she had failed to comply with discovery.
A corrections officer was escorting the 29-year-old to a holding cell inside the south Lincoln prison Thursday when he threatened to kill prison staff upon his release, investigators alleged.
The Fairfield school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reported they had received a threat from an 18-year-old Hastings resident, who was later arrested, the State Patrol said.
Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
Alexander Hernandez is accused of stabbing his 4-month-old cousin more than 20 times, resulting in her death, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Police later determined that the Honda Accord left at the crash scene had been reported stolen from a house in north Lincoln last week.
The employee told police that the 41-year-old Lincoln man became irate after he was asked to leave the Super C on Monday.
Rex Gold, who is representing himself in the matter, alleges an officer called him names “as loud as he could repetitively.”
Sheriff Michael Vance said Darrell Harrison Jr. is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Farrell, Pennsylvania.
Police Capt. Todd Kocian said police found two vehicles with bullet holes and about 50 shell casings from two different caliber handguns.
Lincoln Police on Monday identified the Lincoln man who was killed in a shooting Friday night as 18-year-old Damien Brave.
A Tecumseh woman charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a 22-year-old woman is asking a Johnson County judge to reduce her $250,000 bail.
A Milford woman was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 80, hitting several cars and then spitting on a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
The Journal Star read the trial transcripts and reviewed the exhibits put before the grand jury to get a glimpse of what happened in the deaths of seven inmates.
Armon Rejai, who is charged with first-degree murder, told police he opened his front door and shot, fearing for his safety.
An 18-year-old Lincoln man who arrived at the hospital late Friday with gunshot wounds died, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Camarion Almond made his first court appearance on the felony charges Friday, where Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $250,000.
A warrant went out Monday for Shaun Dean's arrest on a terroristic threats charge, and he was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutors initially charged Dylan Will with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident. But prosecutors dismissed the count for leaving the scene as part of the plea deal.
According to a statement by ACLU of Nebraska, “The lawsuit argues that school officials’ decision to shutter the newspaper violated plaintiffs’ First Amendment free speech rights on three counts."
Police arrested a Lincoln man for robbery Thursday night in connection to a carjacking the day before.
Joshua A. Larsen, 35, will face up to 46 years in prison at sentencing next month.
Police largely declined to say what led up to last week's shooting, but in court filings, prosecutors said the teen's alleged murder was carried in out in a robbery attempt.
Kevin Wengler was reported by the Predator Poachers, a group that monitors the internet in hopes of catching child predators.
The 18-year-old messaged a student at Sandy Creek High School early Tuesday and threatened to break his neck after the student started dating the Hastings man's ex-girlfriend, troopers alleged.
Aaron Bienka could face up to 20 years in prison on the charge, if he's convicted.
The 39-year-old is accused of touching the girl underneath her shirt at a sleepover in the Belmont neighborhood in October, police alleged in court filings.
The cause of Francisco Luna's death wasn't immediately clear Friday, but the former Omaha resident was at the hospital for treatment of a medical condition, authorities said.