Jury finds 20-year-old guilty of felony motor vehicle homicide

He argued Villanueva had been driving carelessly, a legal distinction that would make it a misdemeanor. Noerrlinger said the case lacked any deliberate, wanton, indifferent conduct or willful and intentional conduct, which would make it a felony.

"These distinctions matter," the defense attorney said.

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said reckless driving is a choice to act with indifference or wanton disregard for the safety of others versus careless driving, which is driving without due caution.

She said Villanueva knew it was a busy time of day and that there was traffic. Yet he chose to speed at about 65 mph in the 40 mph zone along the street, which had been wet.

He lost control, sending his car into vehicles on the other side of O Street waiting to turn left at the light. The impact sent the stationary cars moving close to 20 mph.

"Mr. Villanueva's driving didn't happen in a vacuum. It didn't happen on a deserted roadway with no one else around," the prosecutor said.

Pruess said they all could see that Villanueva did not mean for this to happen and that he's remorseful.