Jury finds 20-year-old guilty of felony motor vehicle homicide

A Lancaster County jury, the first to convene in months because of the pandemic, Monday found a 20-year-old Lincoln man guilty of felony motor vehicle homicide for causing the death of his friend in a crash last year.
Marvin Rivas Villanueva's trial largely came down to semantics, but his conviction is likely to have big consequences for the man brought to the U.S. illegally as a young child from El Salvador.
He faces the possibility of deportation after he serves the sentence he will receive in August.
On March 29, 2019, Villanueva lost control of his 2002 Mercedes-Benz, it fishtailed and spun into a GMC Yukon and a Honda CR-V stopped at the light on the opposite side of O Street at Lyncrest Drive near Gateway Mall early in the afternoon.
His backseat passenger, 23-year-old Jared J. Williams, died from his injuries, and Villanueva and several others also were hurt.
In closing arguments, his attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, didn't ask the jury to acquit Villanueva, but to find him guilty of misdemeanor — not felony — motor vehicle homicide.
As Villanueva told police at the hospital after the accident, he was going too fast and lost control, Noerrlinger said.
"I would suggest to you that there is a substantial difference between willful reckless and reckless driving and careless (driving)," he said. "And that is where the disagreement lies between the parties."
He argued Villanueva had been driving carelessly, a legal distinction that would make it a misdemeanor. Noerrlinger said the case lacked any deliberate, wanton, indifferent conduct or willful and intentional conduct, which would make it a felony.
"These distinctions matter," the defense attorney said.
On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said reckless driving is a choice to act with indifference or wanton disregard for the safety of others versus careless driving, which is driving without due caution.
She said Villanueva knew it was a busy time of day and that there was traffic. Yet he chose to speed at about 65 mph in the 40 mph zone along the street, which had been wet.
He lost control, sending his car into vehicles on the other side of O Street waiting to turn left at the light. The impact sent the stationary cars moving close to 20 mph.
"Mr. Villanueva's driving didn't happen in a vacuum. It didn't happen on a deserted roadway with no one else around," the prosecutor said.
Pruess said they all could see that Villanueva did not mean for this to happen and that he's remorseful.
"But that doesn't mean that he's not responsible for his actions, that he did not act with purpose when he accelerated in that area in that time of day," she said.
In the end, the jury found him guilty of the felony.
