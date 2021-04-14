Jury deliberating in ex-Husker LeGrone's sex assault case

But LeGrone's attorney, Mallory Hughes, pointed to testimony where the woman said she saw LeGrone come in despite the blanket and felt the switch while it was happening.

"You can't assume he should've known she didn't want to have sex. She saw him. He started having sex with her, and she didn't do anything about it," the defense attorney said. "The law does not require this young man to read her mind."

The UNL student admitted on the stand she didn't do or say anything, two prongs under Nebraska law that can prove a lack of consent. The woman told the jury she was too scared of what might happen if she did, so she prayed in her head for it to stop.

After she left, she sent a message to a group of close friends saying "I think I just got raped."

"Our law says that women have a duty to resist," Hughes said. "When they see somebody approaching them they have to say 'stop, get out.' When they feel someone switch behind them … they have to at least move their body."

She said the woman did none of that, despite initially telling police she'd said no.

LeGrone initially denied being in the bedroom that night or having sex with her, but 12 hours later told police he asked to join when he came in the room.