Jury deliberating case involving Lincoln woman's killing during home invasion in 2018

After a week and a half of testimony, a jury is deliberating the case of two Omaha men accused of coming to Lincoln in the summer of 2018 to rob a drug dealer at his home and fatally shooting his fiancée in the process.

In closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams weren't successful in stealing any money after kicking in the door at 1950 Fairfield St. on July 31, 2018, zip-tying three girls and their grandmother.

"But they did steal a life. They stole a mother from her children, and they stole a sense of security from (them)," she said. "I would ask you to give them justice."

As the intruders ran out, Jessica Brandon, 36, was left dying on the stairs.

Woods said to Patterson, 28, and Williams, 29, it was nothing to "hit a lick" at a home full of women and children or to point a gun at a 9-year-old girl or zip-tie a woman in her 60s. When Lincoln police tracked them to Killeen, Texas, and arrested them for murder, she said, they were calm. Patterson had his feet up on the courthouse table at his initial appearance.

"Today is the day you can send them a message. This is not acceptable. This is not nothing," she said.