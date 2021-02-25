 Skip to main content
Jury deliberating case involving Lincoln woman's killing during home invasion in 2018
After a week and a half of testimony, a jury is deliberating the case of two Omaha men accused of coming to Lincoln in the summer of 2018 to rob a drug dealer at his home and fatally shooting his fiancée in the process.

In closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams weren't successful in stealing any money after kicking in the door at 1950 Fairfield St. on July 31, 2018, zip-tying three girls and their grandmother.

"But they did steal a life. They stole a mother from her children, and they stole a sense of security from (them)," she said. "I would ask you to give them justice."

As the intruders ran out, Jessica Brandon, 36, was left dying on the stairs.

Jessica Brandon

Jessica Brandon

Woods said to Patterson, 28, and Williams, 29, it was nothing to "hit a lick" at a home full of women and children or to point a gun at a 9-year-old girl or zip-tie a woman in her 60s. When Lincoln police tracked them to Killeen, Texas, and arrested them for murder, she said, they were calm. Patterson had his feet up on the courthouse table at his initial appearance.

"Today is the day you can send them a message. This is not acceptable. This is not nothing," she said.

Jurors see home security video, hear gut-wrenching 911 call following Lincoln woman's shooting death

Woods alleged the two and Williams' younger brother, Dante Williams, were the three caught on Michael Robinson's high-tech security video, first in the backyard on July 30, then breaking in early July 31.

She said the evidence pointed to Patterson being the shooter, but that Damon Williams was guilty of murder, too, for his role in the crime.

Tawhyne Patterson

Tawhyne Patterson
Damon Williams

Damon Williams

Dante Williams, the only one whose face wasn't covered, pleaded guilty earlier this month to aiding and abetting Brandon's killing and two counts of attempted robbery.

Damon and Dante Williams' grandfather testified that he recognized them in photos about the killing on the news, and Patterson's ex-girlfriend told them she recognized how he had jumped off the porch in the video. She said he'd asked her to buy zip-ties.

Murder trial begins with testimony from daughters of Lincoln woman killed in home-invasion robbery

Patterson's attorney, Mike Tasset, said the lead investigator acknowledged that lots of people saw the images released by police in an effort to try to identify the suspects and thought it was someone else. A neighbor, a former co-worker, someone from Facebook.

There isn't enough shown of the people's identifying characteristics to tell, he argued. And police didn't find Patterson's DNA at the crime scene or a gun tying him to the killing, Tasset said.

"They've shown very well what happened. But they haven't shown who's responsible," he said.

Damon Williams' attorney, Korey Reiman, said on one hand the government said the video was so high-quality people could make identifications from it, but yet not high-quality enough to see a Nebraska N on the front of a sweatshirt the government says his client was wearing.

"How does that work?" he asked.

The sweatshirt was found in Texas with gunshot residue on it. But none of the girls or grandmother said any of the intruders were wearing a Husker sweatshirt.

Fiance of woman gunned down in home-invasion robbery sentenced to prison on marijuana charge

"You, a jury of Mr. Williams' peers, are asked to take a close look at that," Reiman said.

He said the government claims to have all this evidence but preys on jurors' emotions asking for justice for the children in a heart-wrenching case.

"What about the law?" Reiman asked. "What about the facts?"

Woods said Damon Williams was caught dead to rights on video, had gunshot residue on his clothes and admitted in jail recordings being involved in the crimes; and Patterson's ex-girlfriend testified that he admitted to her that it was him and Damon Williams.

"This is not hard," she said. "Please look at the evidence. If you look at the evidence, you will find that Damon Williams and Tawhyne Patterson tried to rob this house July 30th. They went back July 31st. They went in and they hurt people."

The jury of six men and six women got the case at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday. After deliberating all day Thursday, they left without a verdict and are set to return Friday morning.

Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting killing of Jessica Brandon during Lincoln robbery

 

