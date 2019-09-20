{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old man faces up to 50 years in prison at his sentencing next month after a jury convicted him of first-degree sexual assault Thursday. 

Alejandro G. Prado was arrested in March 2018 after a 20-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man at her apartment in the early hours of March 10, according to court documents. 

Lincoln police investigators said Prado delivered a pizza to the woman's home early that night, asked if he could come back and join a party, then returned and let himself in. 

Later, as the woman was sleeping, she awoke to being sexually assaulted and ran out of the room, the investigator said.

Another woman who was also in the bedroom identified Prado as the suspect, police said.

The jury deliberated for about a half a day before convicting him of the felony.

He's set for sentencing next month.

