Jury convicts 2 for murder in 2018 killing of Lincoln woman
Jury convicts 2 for murder in 2018 killing of Lincoln woman

More than 2½ years after Jessica Brandon was shot to death inside a north Lincoln home during an attempted robbery, two Omaha men have been found guilty of her murder.

Jessica Brandon

Jessica Brandon

A federal court jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts for Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams shortly before noon Friday. In addition to the murder charges, both men were also convicted of two counts of attempted robbery and another count of a firearms conspiracy.

Suspects in Jessica Brandon killing now charged federally, could face death penalty

Early on the morning of July 31, 2018, three men -- Patterson and Damon Williams went in armed while his brother, Dante Williams, did not -- broke into the house near 20th and Fairfield streets where Brandon lived with Michael Robertson, her fiance, two of her children and their grandmother to allegedly steal marijuana from Robertson.

At trial this month, prosecutors painted a picture of the crime scene where the Williams brothers and Patterson zip-tied Brandon's children and taped their mouths shut before firing more than a dozen rounds in the stairwell to the basement where Robertson’s bedroom was.

Crime scene investigators later found 13 spent cartridges on the stairwell where Brandon, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Fiance of woman gunned down in home-invasion robbery sentenced to prison on marijuana charge
Tawhyne Patterson

Tawhyne Patterson
Damon Williams

Damon Williams

Patterson and Damon Williams will be sentenced May 21. Dante Williams pleaded guilty earlier this month to aiding and abetting Brandon’s killing, and could also face up to life in prison.

In 2019, Robertson was sentenced to between 16 and 21 years in prison on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Following a week and a half of testimony, jurors received the case against Patterson and Damon Williams late Wednesday afternoon. They debated all day Thursday and for a couple more hours Friday morning before returning the guilty verdict.

Jury deliberating case involving Lincoln woman's killing during home invasion in 2018

