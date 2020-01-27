Jury chosen to hear cold-case murder trial involving Peru State College student who disappeared in 2010

Attorneys spent much of Monday at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice choosing the jury that will hear Joshua Keadle’s murder trial for the alleged killing of a Peru State College student.

Tyler "Ty” Thomas of Omaha disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010, while walking back to campus from a party. Her body never was found.

Keadle, 38, quickly was named as a person of interest and was said to have been the last person to see Thomas alive. Prosecutors didn’t charge him until 2017.

Keadle pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. If convicted, he would get a life sentence.

Judge Rick Schreiner agreed to move the three-week trial to Beatrice, 55 miles west of Auburn, because of "logistical issues" with the facilities at the Nemaha County Courthouse, including access to restrooms and private meeting rooms for counsel to talk with Keadle and prosecutors to meet with witnesses.

The courtroom in Beatrice is large enough for jury selection, whereas in Auburn, it would've had to be done in a hall or meeting room elsewhere in town.

Opening statements in the case are expected to take place Tuesday morning.

