You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jury chosen to hear cold-case murder trial involving Peru State College student who disappeared in 2010
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Jury chosen to hear cold-case murder trial involving Peru State College student who disappeared in 2010

{{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys spent much of Monday at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice choosing the jury that will hear Joshua Keadle’s murder trial for the alleged killing of a Peru State College student.

Tyler "Ty” Thomas of Omaha disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010, while walking back to campus from a party. Her body never was found. 

Keadle, 38, quickly was named as a person of interest and was said to have been the last person to see Thomas alive. Prosecutors didn’t charge him until 2017.

Keadle pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. If convicted, he would get a life sentence. 

Judge Rick Schreiner agreed to move the three-week trial to Beatrice, 55 miles west of Auburn, because of "logistical issues" with the facilities at the Nemaha County Courthouse, including access to restrooms and private meeting rooms for counsel to talk with Keadle and prosecutors to meet with witnesses.

Gage County tightens courthouse security in preparation for Keadle trial

The courtroom in Beatrice is large enough for jury selection, whereas in Auburn, it would've had to be done in a hall or meeting room elsewhere in town.

Opening statements in the case are expected to take place Tuesday morning. 

Keadle's attorneys raise alternate theory that Ty Thomas was killed by sex trafficker
Some details emerge in Ty Thomas case as judge weighs whether to allow murder charge to proceed

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News