Jury awards former exec at Lincoln business $276K in unpaid bonuses

A Lancaster County jury has awarded a Lincoln company's former senior executive officer a judgment of more than a quarter of a million dollars for unpaid bonuses.

Dan Goodkind sued CapStone Technologies in 2019, saying when he was terminated in January of that year he was told his bonus compensation would not be paid.

His attorney, Christian Williams, alleged it was a breach of contract, which said in addition to Goodkind's $70,000 yearly salary he was to be paid 1.5% of all revenue quarterly, excluding CapStone’s Advanced Technical Services revenue related to its computer-aided drafting services.

He said between 2014 and 2019 — while Goodkind was CapStone's president — the company's revenues from its non-ATS business went from about $1 million per year to $10 million per year.

But he never was paid the quarterly bonuses.

Attorneys for CapStone argued the offer letter wasn't an employment agreement and that Goodkind hadn't earned bonus compensation because he never made a sale for the business.

After a trial last week, the jury found in Goodkind's favor and awarded him damages of $276,972.

CapStone makes robots for mail-handling operations.

