Jury acquits Lincoln man in motor vehicle homicide case for fatal January crash

More than nine months after he turned his Chevrolet Suburban left onto Salt Creek Roadway and into the path of an 18-year-old motorcyclist, a Lancaster County jury Tuesday found a 20-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of motor vehicle homicide.

The six-member jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday afternoon before acquitting Jackson E. Watters, who faced up to a year in jail when prosecutors in March charged him with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for his role in the Jan. 28 crash.

Watters, then 19, was driving north on Antelope Valley Parkway at about 9:15 a.m. that morning before he began to turn left, across three southbound lanes, according to police and prosecutors.

That's when he collided with Austin Kinser, who had been riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on Antelope Valley Parkway at an unknown rate of speed.

Kinser, a 2020 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School and a sophomore engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, died three days later.

In a two-day trial this week, prosecutors — pointing to testimony from a witness who was in traffic behind Watters and saw Kinser approaching — argued that Watters' left turn across the southbound lanes of Antelope Valley Parkway amounted to negligence.

"That slow turn cost Austin Kinser his life," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Dan Zieg said during closing arguments Tuesday afternoon. "That turn alone."

To prove all required elements of motor vehicle homicide, prosecutors had to show Watters was driving carelessly or negligently that morning. Zieg argued he had.

"Call it momentary inattention, or whatever it was," Zieg told the jury. "But this crash was entirely Mr. Watters' fault. And it could have been avoided."

Tim Noerrlinger, Watters' attorney, mounted much of his defense on the basis of reasonable doubt, describing the crash that killed Kinser as "a tragic accident," but one where the fault is unclear.

Michael and Melissa Lammli testified that they were driving the posted speed limit — 40 mph — as they approached the intersection from the north, and Kinser passed them as they neared Salt Creek Roadway.

Prosecutors dismissed the potential impact of the speed of the motorcycle, speculating that Kinser had been going 41, 42 or 43 mph.

Crash investigators never determined how fast Kinser had been riding.

Noerrlinger argued that Kinser's speed played enough of a role in the crash to lead the jury to a not-guilty verdict.

"It's tragic that Mr. Kisner is dead. However, that is not the issue in this courtroom today," Noerrlinger said, before reciting portions of four different witness accounts that suggested Kinser's speed played a role.

"So what's the proximate cause of this accident?" he asked. "Is it the left-hand turn or is the speed of the motor vehicle?"

The jury ultimately sided with Noerrlinger, unanimously concluding that Watters' actions that day did not amount to criminal negligence, acquitting him of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.