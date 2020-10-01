Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial

"Was that the first body part that was found?" Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked.

"Yes," Hurley answered.

Townsend said searchers had stopped in the first conceivable place someone could conceal a body, a cattail slough, then made a picket line and quickly started finding things they thought could be something. A portion of a map. A sheet or shower curtain with stains that could be blood.

Then, one of the officers, still on the gravel and looking into the ditch, said: "Hey, I've got something here."

Townsend headed over to where he was.

"This is what I saw. It's a bag that was partially torn open with human remains protruding from the bag," he said.

Because it soon would be dark, they waited until morning to continue with the recovery.

On Thursday morning, FBI Special Agent Eli McBride spent more than two hours on the stand, testifying about each of 17 scenes where they found body parts or other evidence, like clothes, garbage bag boxes and tarps, during searches Dec. 5, 2017.