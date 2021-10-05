Jurors see video, hear from eyewitnesses to deadly Lincoln alley shooting

Long said something, then Whitemagpie charged him and punched him. He pushed Long before they went separate ways about 3:15 a.m.

But McCray said it wasn't long before Long called up, wanting to "squash it" so there weren't bad feelings the next time they saw each other. Long and Whitemagpie were relatives. McCray, who was good friends with both, was the peacemaker, he said.

They planned to meet up at EZ Go, but McCray said police cars were there when they drove by, so they decided to meet in the alley behind his brother's house, a place nearby where they'd all played dice before.

"Eventually, we ended up in the alley," Mullin said.

The black-and-white video shows them arriving separately within seconds and backing in on either side to face each other. McCray got out first and walked over to Long's car, leaning against it to talk to Long in the driver's seat.

McCray said Long had a gun on his lap.

McCray said he made Long promise on his dead brother, Jarvis Long, who was stabbed to death in Peter Pan Park in 2014, that he was there to squash it, nothing more.

"I took him at his word," McCray told the jury this week.