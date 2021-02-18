Jurors see home security video, hear gut-wrenching 911 call following Lincoln woman's shooting death

Two minutes and 2 seconds pass before the sound of more shots. This time, three shots.

The jurors don't see what's happening inside. They just hear the muffled pops, caught on the cat video.

Then, the three intruders spill out the front door, one nearly falling. One drops a duffel bag as he runs, comes back to grab it, then turns and fires two shots back toward the front door, the muzzle bursts flashing white on the video.

Immediately after the two gunshots, the gut-wrenching audio of the 911 call starts off first with 12-year-old Ava, then 16-year-old Kyana, trying to save their mother, Brandon. That audio was spliced for jurors between video of Michael Robertson moving two 1-pound bags of marijuana to a cooler and into the shed out back before police get there.

"I don't know. I was in my room, and I just heard gunshots," Ava says.

She seems calm until she sees her mom facedown on the stairs.

"Oh my God. Mom, are you OK? Mom? Mom?" she yells. "Oh my God. I think she's dead. ... I can't breathe."

She tries to find a pulse before her older sister takes the phone, and the 911 operator gets her to start CPR compressions as she sobs.