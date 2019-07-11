Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday evening. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie Loofe, sits between her daughter, MacKenzie Loofe, and Loofe's father, George, as the clerk of the court reads the guilty verdict against Aubrey Trail on Wednesday in Saline County District Court. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday evening. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Defense attorney Joe Murray (right) looks toward the jury as Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson delivers instructions on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie Loofe, sits between her daughter, MacKenzie Loofe, and Loofe's father, George, as the clerk of the court reads the guilty verdict against Aubrey Trail on Wednesday in Saline County District Court. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
WILBER — Aubrey Trail’s trial took another unexpected twist Thursday when he waived his right for a jury to consider the evidence the state says makes his 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe worthy of a death sentence.
“I was surprised. But it gets us off the hook,” said one juror, who identified himself as Chris, after Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson excused him and the 11 others who an evening earlier found Trail guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
He declined to say if he thought Trail deserved the death penalty for it.
The news put a smile on George Loofe’s face after stoically sitting in the front row for more than three weeks hearing gruesome details about how Trail strangled his daughter, dismembered her body and left her remains spread out in garbage bags in ditches of rural Clay County.
Now, instead of a jury, a three-judge panel, which includes Johnson, will consider the state’s evidence to support its allegation that Loofe's murder "manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office on Thursday dropped a second allegation that Trail had a substantial prior history of serious assaultive or terrorizing criminal activity.
Outside the Saline County Courthouse, Joe Murray, one of Trail’s court-appointed attorneys, said obviously the verdict was disappointing. They didn’t feel the evidence supported the finding of premeditation.
“While we’re not criticizing the jury’s effort yesterday,” he said, "we weren’t going to give them another chance to make another decision today."
Co-counsel Ben Murray said after nearly four weeks of testimony and 900 exhibits, the jury wasn’t out even three hours.
“We thought it may have been wasted effort to try to argue it to them today,” he said.
Plus, Joe Murray said, with a three-judge panel there will be written findings of fact, unlike with a jury verdict, and they’ll know what the decision is based on.
Both said Trail was accepting of Wednesday night's guilty verdicts. Asked if he also would be accepting of a death sentence, Ben Murray said: “Given his health problems, I don’t know what kind of a factor that’s going to be anyway.”
Both expressed big concerns about the jury witnessing Trail slash at his throat with part of a razor blade wrapped in a Band-Aid two weeks ago, something that Ben Murray said was so shocking they couldn’t recover from it.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.