June date set for three-judge panel to hear evidence in Aubrey Trail's murder case

A four-day hearing has been set in June for a three-judge panel to hear evidence about whether Aubrey Trail should end up on death row for the killing of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson issued an order Wednesday afternoon scheduling his aggravation and mitigation hearing to start June 23 in Wilber.

Trail opted for a panel of three judges to consider evidence to decide whether prosecutors can prove an aggravating factor necessary for capital punishment after a Saline County jury last summer quickly convicted him of first-degree murder for the killing of Sydney Loofe.

He since has challenged the appointment of one of the judges, Johnson County District Judge Julie D. Smith, because she was general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services prior to being named a judge.

A hearing is set on that motion next week.

Earlier this month, one of Trail's attorneys, Ben Murray, filed a motion asking Smith to recuse herself because of her work on the execution protocols while working for Corrections.

Johnson and Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith are the other two appointed to the panel.